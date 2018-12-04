Taiwan Developing More Cruise Options

Taiwan has its eyes on the future, racing to add more port space as it expects bigger ships in Asia in the near future.

Keelung’s passenger terminal will see its renovation program complete by the end of 2018, while dredging will also be done to accommodate larger ships. Keelung is Taiwan’s leading port.

In Kaohsiung, a modern new passenger terminal is expected to be complete by the end of 2019, able to accommodate 225,000-ton ships. The terminal will provide a comfortable passenger environment, the according to a spokesperson from the port authority, while also becoming a key landmark in Kaohsiung.

Other Taiwanese ports include Anping, Magong, Taichung and Hualien, where more port-side attractions, shops and parks are being opened.

“Each cruise port is rich in tourism resources and exhibits its own unique characteristics, making it the perfect island tour destination,” the port official said. “Taiwan is located in the center of east Asia, which is near Hong Kong, and Japan.”

Port officials said that cruise passengers were getting younger, as short trips were perfect for young couples and families short on vacation time.

Among highlights for Taiwan was its ability to attract the Majestic Princess for a seasonal program out of Keelung, which saw the ship sail 27 cruises. Additional Princess vessels calling on Taiwan include the Diamond Princess and Sun Princess.

Star Cruises added a new itinerary from Kaohsiung to Penghu Island, as the SuperStar Gemini sailed a three-day cruise in April coinciding with a fireworks festival in Penghu.

As Taiwan builds its cruise infrastructure, keeping up with potential Asia growth and the orderbook, it also has its eyes on the fly-cruise business. “We expect to welcome more fly-cruise passengers from overseas as the growth rate of local cruise passengers is expected to be flat in the coming years,” said the spokesperson.