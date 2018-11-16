Southern Ports: Strong Community Involvement

2019 is looking positive for the trio of cruise destinations managed by Southern Ports, with 15 calls scheduled in Albany, 10 in Esperance and three in Bunbury.

All three ports are coming off a solid 2018 that was set to see 29 total calls, highlighted by first time visits from the Azamara Journey and Crystal Symphony, said Alan Byers, interim chief executive, Southern Ports.

“In Albany the local Southern Ports Community Consultative Committee held one of its quarterly meetings on board the Astor to more deeply understand the disembarking experience for passengers arriving in the city,” he said.

The same port saw upgraded passenger facilities come online, adding an entry pavilion to shelter disembarking passengers from the elements.

Amendments to Southern Ports security protocols in Albany also resulted in buses, taxis and private cars being able to access to the maritime security zone to collect passengers.

In Bunbury cruise ship passengers were welcomed by a marquee and the local brass band as the community came together to provide bicycle hire and other experiences. Southern Ports also recently dredged the cruise berth in Bunbury.

In Esperance, plans have been developed to allow Esperance’s deep-water Berth 3 – which has previously been a dedicated iron ore berth – to accommodate cruise ships. This would mean Southern Ports could guarantee a berth for cruise ships, said Byers.

“In Albany and Bunbury bookings are made with a guaranteed berth and we are working towards being able to do this in Esperance,” he noted.