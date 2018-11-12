Gladstone Port: New Ships Call

In Queensland, Gladstone Ports Corporation is expecting five calls in 2018, including its first visit from Holland America Line.

“This 2018 calendar year has already been a success, with two new lines joining P&O on the Gladstone cruise schedule; Carnival and Holland America,” said Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O’Sullivan.

Another eight cruise ships will berth at the Port of Gladstone during 2019, with calls from P&O, Carnival and Holland America scheduled, he said.

A local market is set up for cruise calls, showcasing local art, food and other crafts, O’Sullivan noted.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development has put together a custom shore excursion program for cruise guests, highlighted by a Port Curtis harbor cruise, as well as a visit to the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

Infrastructure wise, the port is investing around $30 million AUD into the development of East Shores Stage 1B, including the construction of a dedicated cruise passenger area.

One of the other features of the project will be the floating ferry transfer pontoon, offering 270 degree views of the harbor. It will also be well positioned for our cruise ship visitors to board a boat tour.

“Gladstone is not a region naturally associated with cruise ship tourism, so creating awareness of the opportunities the region holds can be one of our greatest challenges,” O’Sullivan said. “We are working hard to attract more cruise ships to the region.”

Future plans include improving the berths and fender system to accept the latest megaships, he added.