Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Gladstone Port: New Ships Call

The Carnival Spirit on its inaugural call to Gladstone, where the port is building a dedicated cruise passenger area.

In Queensland, Gladstone Ports Corporation is expecting five calls in 2018, including its first visit from Holland America Line.               

“This 2018 calendar year has already been a success, with two new lines joining P&O on the Gladstone cruise schedule; Carnival and Holland America,” said Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O’Sullivan.

Another eight cruise ships will berth at the Port of Gladstone during 2019, with calls from P&O, Carnival and Holland America scheduled, he said.

A local market is set up for cruise calls, showcasing local art, food and other crafts, O’Sullivan noted.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development has  put together a custom shore excursion program for cruise guests, highlighted by a Port Curtis harbor cruise, as well as a visit to the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

Infrastructure wise, the port is investing around $30 million AUD into the development of East Shores Stage 1B, including the construction of a dedicated cruise passenger area.

One of the other features of the project will be the floating ferry transfer pontoon, offering 270 degree views of the harbor. It will also be well positioned for our cruise ship visitors to board a boat tour.

“Gladstone is not a region naturally associated with cruise ship tourism, so creating awareness of the opportunities the region holds can be one of our greatest challenges,” O’Sullivan said. “We are working hard to attract more cruise ships to the region.”

Future plans include improving the berths and fender system to accept the latest megaships, he added.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

120 Ships | 273,264 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha