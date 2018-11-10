Tasmania: ‘Growing Demand’

TasPorts is forecasting 117 cruise ships to call at Tasmania during the 2018-2019 season bringing over 300,000 passengers and crew to the state.

Traffic is up at Hobart to record levels, with Burnie consistent. Bookings for 2018-2019 are currently at 123 calls, said Kristy Little, business development manager.

First time callers this coming season include the AIDAaura, Silver Muse, Majestic Princess and Queen Elizabeth.

The Coral Discoverer will also be returning to Tasmania to homeport out of Hobart and is scheduled to sail 13 seven-night Tasmanian voyages between January and April 2019.

"TasPorts has responded to growing demand by the cruise industry by upgrading infrastructure and services, spending over $10 million since 2013 in cruise terminal development, mooring bollards, fenders, and gangway infrastructure,” Little said,.

The mooring dolphin installed in Burnie now allows cruise ships up to 315 meters in length to berth, marking a significant increase on the previous limit.

Next up, the organization is releasing a long-term master plan, which will include its infrastructure plan to meet the future needs of the cruise industry, Little said.

“TasPorts is also incentivising Tasmania-focused cruising itineraries, with the aim of enhancing economic benefits around the state,” she continued. “TasPorts currently offers cruise lines a discount on pilotage for ships calling at multiple ports or outports on an individual voyage. TasPorts also encourages longer stays in port by cruise ships with discounted port fees offered for overnight stays.”