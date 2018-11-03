CentrePort Wellington: Bumper Season Gets Better

“We are anticipating a record 2018-2019 cruise ship season. At least 110 calls are expected which would be a 35 percent increase on the most recent season,” said Victoria Hodson, CentrePort cruise manager for CentrePort Wellington.

That is up on what she described as a “bumper” 2017-2018 season with 81 calls and 166,387 guests.

The biggest day came on Feb. 11 when the Ovation of the Seas was joined by the Pacific Jewel in port, with 7,000 passengers between the two ships.

“To enhance the customer experience, CentrePort provides a free shuttle service for passengers and crew to and from the city,” Hodson said. “Improved traffic management plans ensure a smooth and efficient service is provided. There is strong coordination with the local city council and tourism providers to ensure an easy and straightforward connection to tourist opportunities.”

The future outlook is good too, as the port has bookings through the 2025 season and is committed to deepening parts of the shipping channel to allow for bigger vessels.