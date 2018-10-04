Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Primeport Timaru: 4 Calls Scheduled for 2018-2019 Season

The six-star luxury ship Europa 2 navigates, with the help of tugboats, into Primeport Timaru.

Going from zero cruise calls to four this season is good news for Primeport Timaru said Phil Melhopt, chief executive.

Melhopt said he would eventually like to see a stable number of cruise calls to his port, targeting a modest eight vessels annually.

“We anticipate more vessels in the 2019-2020 season,” he said.

Passengers visiting can look forward to a short walk to the central business district, and popular shore excursions include Aoraki / Mount Cook and the Mackenzie Basin.

Among infrastructure plans are new bollards for the main berth to better handle cruise calls.

