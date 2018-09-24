Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Disney Teases 2020 Deployment Announcement

Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Line announced it will reveal its 2020 deployment, including what it is calling new cruises, at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday.

The company will live stream the announcement on YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjqSwzB257c 

Disney Cruise Line has long-term agreements in place with Port Canaveral, where it is expected to continue to have a major presence, as well as PortMiami. In the Gulf, Disney has had a presence in Galveston.

On the West Coast, Disney has sailed from San Diego seasonally at both ends of its one-ship Alaska program with the Disney Wonder, which will homeport in Vancouver, Canada, next summer. 

The company also recently entered into a long-term agreement with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees cruise ports in New York City.

The five-year deal extends through 2022 and guarantees Disney a berth at Manhattan or Brooklyn Cruise Terminal seven days a week. In exchange, Disney guarantees New York a minimum of 200,000 guests annually over five years, generating an estimated $5.02 million in gross revenue. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide