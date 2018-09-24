Disney Teases 2020 Deployment Announcement

Disney Cruise Line announced it will reveal its 2020 deployment, including what it is calling new cruises, at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday.

The company will live stream the announcement on YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjqSwzB257c

Disney Cruise Line has long-term agreements in place with Port Canaveral, where it is expected to continue to have a major presence, as well as PortMiami. In the Gulf, Disney has had a presence in Galveston.

On the West Coast, Disney has sailed from San Diego seasonally at both ends of its one-ship Alaska program with the Disney Wonder, which will homeport in Vancouver, Canada, next summer.

The company also recently entered into a long-term agreement with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees cruise ports in New York City.

The five-year deal extends through 2022 and guarantees Disney a berth at Manhattan or Brooklyn Cruise Terminal seven days a week. In exchange, Disney guarantees New York a minimum of 200,000 guests annually over five years, generating an estimated $5.02 million in gross revenue.