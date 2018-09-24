Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Resco Lands One Ocean Expeditions Contract

RCGS Resolute

Rescompany Systems has announced One Ocean Expeditions (OOE) as a new customer in collaboration with Columbia Cruise Services.

One Ocean will welcome its third vessel, the RCGS Resolute, next week during a hand-over ceremony in Hamburg. The ship is the former Hanseatic. 

Resco will support the hotel operations side of OOE’s RCGS Resolute with its onboard Point of Sale and Property Management System technology, the company said.

Columbia Cruise Services is currently operating 10 cruise vessels for four clients on a worldwide basis, according to a press release, with three more ships set to be added in 2019. The fleet covers a range of ships from 146 guests up to 2,000.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report