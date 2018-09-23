Latest Cruise Jobs: September 23

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Featured Job:
Hurtigruten: Global Director, Charter & Incentive Sales (Seattle)
As a key member of the Hurtigruten America's Sales team, this position will create an organizational capability for Charter & Incentive cruise sales/ MICE business in a high-growth, performance-driven environment. Success requires collaborative engagement with Itinerary Planning, Revenue Management, Product Development, Hotel Operations, and Legal Services.
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Carnival Cruise
|Cruise Specialist
|Miami
|Carnival Cruise
|Cruise Vacation Planner - Sales Agent
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Cruise Account Executive - Regent Seven Seas Cruises
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Personal Vacation Consultant International - German Speaker - Oceania
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Customer Service Agent
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Sales Associate
|Miami
|Princess Cruises
|Sr. Human Resources Business Partner
|California
|Princess Cruises
|Director, Product Management Europe & Exotics
|California
|Carnival UK
|Facilities Advisor
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Insight Analyst
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Travel Consultant - Home Based
|UK
