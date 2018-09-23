Latest Cruise Jobs: September 23

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Hurtigruten: Global Director, Charter & Incentive Sales (Seattle)

As a key member of the Hurtigruten America's Sales team, this position will create an organizational capability for Charter & Incentive cruise sales/ MICE business in a high-growth, performance-driven environment. Success requires collaborative engagement with Itinerary Planning, Revenue Management, Product Development, Hotel Operations, and Legal Services.

