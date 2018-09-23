Kai Tak Celebrates Two Millionth Cruise Passenger

Hong Kong's Kai Tak Cruise Terminal continues to go from strength to strength as it welcomed its two millionth cruise ship passenger over the weekend, during the World Dream’s turnaround call.

The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal is operated by Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT).

The event occurred on the eve of Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Festival, a general holiday and also one of the most important festivals of the year in Hong Kong.

Jeff Bent, managing director of Worldwide Cruise Terminals said: “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone alongside the wonderful Mid-Autumn Festival where families traditionally reunite for the harvest, just as families are brought together on a cruise.

“It was only 15 months ago that we welcomed our one millionth cruise passenger; the arrival of our two millionth cruise passenger today is further validation of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal’s success since its inception in 2013."

He continued: "We have had multiple reasons to celebrate this year, as our 2 millionth passenger mark was preceded by a number of local and international awards. Just last month, we were on stage to receive the Asia Cruise Leaders Network’s 'Asia Best Cruise Home Port 2018' award at the Asia Cruise Forum in Jeju, Korea."