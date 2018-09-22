CruiseWire Launches Innovative Booking Engine

CruiseWire, an online travel agency, announced the launch of its cruise booking website designed primarily around one-way cruise travel, according to a press release.

With over 25,000 cruises sailing to 121 countries available on CruiseWire.com, this platform offers 11 cruise lines to deliver a new search experience, with the introduction of their revolutionary back-to-back cruise search.

"Using cruise ships for one-way travel has always been possible, but it's incredibly difficult to find the perfect combination of back to back cruises that visit every city that travelers want to see when planning a vacation within a specific date range," said CruiseWire CEO and co-founder Andrea Farber. "We built this one-way cruise search platform from the ground up to make it easy for travelers to see their favorite cities with less flights and more cruises, by offering an online booking system designed specifically around building customized back to back cruise packages."

"While cruise ships currently represent less than 1% of total one-way travel worldwide when compared to airplanes, automobiles and trains, we believe that's because travelers have never before had access to a cruise search engine that delivers the same experience people have come to expect when searching for flights or car rentals," she added.

"Cruisers and travelers of all types deserve better options and CruiseWire delivers the freedom to explore the world's top destinations, or simply travel from Point A to Point B, using cruise ships for the entire trip."

In addition to offering automatic 1 percent cashback rewards on all cruises, CruiseWire never charges booking fees or cancellation fees, the company said.

Users have the opportunity to see both the total package price and the per night price for all cruises as a part of the company's commitment to pricing transparency.

Furthermore, research has never been easier with CruiseWire's built-in favorites bookmark feature and advanced filter tools that can help narrow search results to compare the best cruise options.