CKI Solutions Hires New Operations Manager

CKI Solutions has announced a new addition to its team: Bryan H. Costello, as operations manager.

Costello has extensive experience in project management, operations management, facilities management, and regional sales.

Steven Gordon, president of CKI, said: “With many projects in the works, it was imperative to hire a person of his caliber. In addition to our 30% revenue growth, we needed someone with international logistics to serve the 70 countries we do business with.”

Based in Florida, CKI, has served national and international markets for some 22 years, with patented bed-making and bed-doubling tools, high-loft toppers, custom-sized mattress protectors and encasements, pillow encasements and more.