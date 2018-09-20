Quebec Celebrating Cruise Month

Québec City has announced a second annual Cruise Month celebration with a series of special events at the port through Oct. 14, 2018.

Québec said it will celebrate the continued growth of the region’s cruise industry. The Port of Québec had a record-breaking year in 2017 with a substantial increase in passengers, and numbers are expected to exceed those highs in 2018.

Cruise Month is a joint project of the city government, tourism and port officials. A variety of events and activities are planned to showcase local businesses, arts, and culture. During this time, Disney Cruises and Windstar Cruises will make inaugural calls.

The 212-passenger Star Pride will call on Sept. 21 and the 2,713-passenger Disney Magic, on its first Canada-New England sailing, will make an overnight call on Sept. 26.

Cruise passenger events and sights this fall include: Passages Insolites (June 28 to Oct. 14) – Pop-up public art installations displayed throughout the Old Port district, Quartier Petit Champlain and Place Royale.

Journées de la Culture (Sept. 28 – 30) – Complimentary access to top museums and activities. All over the province, nearly 10,000 artists, craftspeople and organizations will offer free activities for guests to discover the arts and culture

Flavors Market in the Gardens of Quebec City's Hotel de Ville (Sept. 27– 30) – Visitors can enjoy the flavors of fall at the Marché des Saveurs, in the setting of Old Québec and the gardens of the Town Hall. Visitors can meet local producers and try some Québec delicacies while taking a gourmet break. Festivities include lunching on German hotdogs and La Barberie microbrewery beer well as pretzels, cake and hot beverages at the German community booth, partaking in a workshop of DIY pumpkin carving or attending the theater of the Guignols.

Other recent special events for cruise passengers include the Night of the Galleries, where attendees strolled the streets of Quartier Petit Champlain and 35 art galleries and artisan’s shop stayed open late and 29 top restaurants provided elevated fare, and Cuisinez St-Roch, an outdoor food festival that showcased the diversity and originality of local and imported shops.