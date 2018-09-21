2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Celebrity Xpedition Makeover

Xpedition

The Celebrity Xpedition is set to re-enter service this Sunday after a seven-day makeover in Panama. The cruise line said that the 100-guest vessel will feature a number of enhancements, from redecorated staterooms, lounges and restaurants to faster and more reliable WiFi.

“Our commitment to the Galapagos Islands has never been stronger, because we know, having sailed these islands for so many years, what a life-changing experience it is to come here,” noted Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “The upgrades we’re making to Celebrity Xpedition and the upcoming arrival of our new Celebrity Flora, the first ship designed specifically with the Galapagos Islands in mind, will transform the way our guests discover this amazing place and take our Galapagos offerings to a new level.”

In June 2019, the 2001-built Xpedition will also debut enhanced suites services and amenities coinciding with the arrival of the Flora. Suite guests will be geared up with marine binoculars to use on their cruise, as well as backpacks and rain ponchos that they can take back home with them. When unwinding in their suites on board, guests will enjoy stateroom attendants who can help with packing and unpacking, full in-suite dinner service, upgraded premium bathrobes, luxurious Kuno bath products from Ecuador, and more.

With more than 14 years in the Galapagos Islands, Celebrity offers all-inclusive vacation packages ranging from seven to 16 nights, each featuring an immersive seven-night cruise and seven certified naturalists on board.

