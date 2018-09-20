2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Hakata Hosts Two Ships at Same Time

Double Call in Hakata

The Chuo Wharf extension in Hakata was officially opened as a new berth on Sept. 4, having been developed by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to accommodate a large cruise ship, as the Japanese port sees more calls.

Sept. 4 also marked the first-ever double call for Hakata, as two Costa ships berthed. 

In August, the port held a special ceremony for the SkySea Golden Era, which made her last port call at Hakata on August 31. It marked the 100th call from the ship in Hakata. 

"To express our profound gratitude and send a farewell message to SkySea Cruise Line, Fukuoka City hosted a ceremony followed by a luncheon," the port said. "We sincerely sent off the SkySea Golden Era’s departure with the Japanese drum performers, Japan Marvelous."

In other news, Hakata was named the Best Cruise Port of Call in Asia for 2018 at the Asia Cruise Forum in Jeju, South Korea. 

 

