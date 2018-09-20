Bahamas Paradise Announces Cruise and Stay Packages

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (BPCL) is introducing four and six-night Cruise & Stay packages, according to a press release.

The company offers the opportunity for people to take a cruise one way from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, stay two or four nights at one of their partner resorts on the island and then cruise back to the Port of Palm beach.

With several premier properties to choose from, guests can stay in an all-inclusive resort property that includes food and beverages like the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach or Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan, or they can opt for a hotel only plan at the Pelican Bay Hotel or the Marlin at Taino Bay.

Guests can pair two nights in an ocean view stateroom onboard Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line with two nights at an all-inclusive resort stay at the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Resort for a four-night package starting from just $469 per person, based on double occupancy. Package prices also include convenient transfers from the ship to the resort and back.

“We are the only cruise line in the industry that can offer this unique Cruise & Stay vacation experience and believe it gives consumers as well as our travel partners another reason to choose Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “With our daily departures from the Port of Palm Beach, our Cruise & Stay packages are easily tailored to fit into traveler’s busy schedules and ultimately provide a perfect getaway option.”