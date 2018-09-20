SeaDream Announces 2020 Mediterranean Program

SeaDream Yacht Club today announced its 2020 Mediterranean season.

The itineraries will highlight the region’s most remarkable destinations as well as hidden gems, according to the company, exploring ports of call in the French and Italian Riviera, the Greek isles, Spanish coast and Adriatic Sea.

Both the SeaDream I and SeaDream II will return to popular ports in the Mediterranean and incorporate new, lesser known destinations, according to SeaDream.

The 2020 itineraries feature more stops in Greece and ports in the Adriatic Sea than previous years.

Back by popular demand, SeaDream will return to Kusadasi, Turkey.

Additionally, nearly every voyage will provide at least one overnight stay to give guests ample time to explore each destination.

“During our 2020 season, we will return to traditionally popular ports while also incorporating locations away from the crowds,” said Emilio Freeman, SeaDream Yacht Club’s vice president of destinations and revenue management. “Our voyages were designed to provide the best the Mediterranean has to offer and introduce our guests to more intimate towns where they can explore the region’s beauty and culture.”

New ports of call include Ikaria, Greece; Vis, Croatia; Koper, Slovenia; and Valletta, Malta.

The season’s schedule will also offer opportunities for guests to combine back-to-back voyages and never visit the same port of call twice. Wine voyages and grand voyages will be announced at a later date, SeaDream said.

Prior to making its way to the Mediterranean, SeaDream Yacht Club will kick off 2020 in the Caribbean.