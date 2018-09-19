Rostock-Warnemunde Announces Plans for Shorepower

Rostock-Warnemünde has announced that its port will offer shorepower starting in 2020.

Signing a declaration of intent today were Minister-President Manuela Schwesig of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Mayor Roland Methling, AIDA Cruises President Felix Eichhorn, and Port Director Jens A. Scharner.

Commented Minister-President Schwesig at the signing: “Cruise tourism is of particular importance to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. We are proud that so many ships are calling at ports in our federal state and that Warnemünde is the main port of call for cruise vessels in Germany today. And we are very pleased to have the headquarters of AIDA as one of the major companies in the cruise industry here in Rostock, providing jobs.

“We are signing a joint declaration on making it possible for cruise vessels to be provided with shore electricity at the port of Rostock in the future. I am certain that this is a good step. It will lead to even greater acceptance here in the city, especially in Warnemünde. And it is an important contribution towards greater sustainability in cruise tourism."

Added Eichorn: “With our ‘Green Cruising’ strategy we are investing billions of Euro in a viable cruise market, both in the field of sustainable propulsion technologies such as using LNG or shore power and in the environmental management onboard. The partnership that we have sealed today is an important milestone for the further development of sustainable cruise tourism in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and for AIDA it is an important step on our way to a zero-emission cruise. Together we will further expand our long-standing successful cooperation with the state and the city and give an important signal not just in Germany but to the whole of Europe.”

“Shipping must become more ecologically sustainable. Rostock as the most important German Baltic cruise port and headquarters of shipping companies is well advised to participate in setting modern standards in this regard. This top position can only be extended if we pay more attention to ecological topics too. Also, a shore power connection will contribute significantly to the acceptance of cruise shipping also on shore,” stated Mayor Methling.

“We thank the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the City of Rostock, the future user and initiator AIDA Cruises and the local advisory council of Warnemünde for their support and promotion of environmentally compatible and sustainable shipping,” said Port Director Scharner.