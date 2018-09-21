LR Gives Approval in Principle for 7,500 m3 LNG Bunker Design

Lloyd’s Register (LR) announced today it has given an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. for a 7,500 m3 LNG bunker vessel (LBV) design to supply gas for ships using LNG as fuel in support of the rapid growth of LNG fuel demand in the marine market.

Hu Keyi, Jiangnan technical director, commented: "The 7,500 m3 LBV has a compact design for compatibility with quays and ships, a well-developed hull to reach economical speed-power performance. A dual fuel diesel-electric (DFDE) propulsion system, two azimuth thrusters and one bow thruster to provide maneuverability and safety while in port or at anchorage.”

He continued, “Two IMO type C LNG tanks and a cargo handling system are equipped to provide variable means of cargo handling, boil-off gas (BOG) management and ship to ship (STS) transfer."

David Barrow, LR commercial director – Marine & Offshore, added: "LR has classed several LNG bunkering vessels and is able to use our experience in helping industry players develop LNG Bunkering Vessel designs to support Jiangnan with this project. Jiangnan prepared the concept design and outline specifications and LR provided assistance and support in terms of the specification review. LR also checked the design against IGC code, LR Gas Ship Rules as well as other relevant applicable standards.

This design is a member of the LNG RELAY family developed by Jiangnan, which include a 5,500 m3 LBV, 7,500 m3 LBV, 10,000 m3 LBV, 12,000 m3 LBV, and 20,000 m3 LBV.