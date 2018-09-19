Hapag-Lloyd Set to Bid Farewell to Hanseatic

The Hanseatic will wrap up her cruise career with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises on October 1 as she will be handed over on a long-term charter agreement to One Ocean Expeditions.

The ship joined the Hapag-Lloyd fleet on March 23, 1993, according to a statement, setting records along the way with a number of cruise industry firsts.

The vessel holds the record for going the furthest north of any non-icebreaking ship (480 kilometers from the North Pole); and was also the first non-Russian passenger ship in the Northeast Passage.

The ship sailed a total of 1,932,341 miles over her Hapag-Lloyd career, logging 677 different cruises and visiting 148 countries.

Over 25 years she also sailed 128 expeditions to Antarctica, according to the company.

In addition, she transited the Panama Canal 23 times, sailed 11 Northwest Passage transits and two Northeast Passage cruises.

Hapag-Lloyd will usher in a new era starting in 2019 with two of three expedition newbuilds on order for the company, with delivery dates in 2019 (two ships) and 2021. The new class of expedition ships will bear the Hanseatic name.