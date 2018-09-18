Pullmantur Cruceros Names New Director of Technical Ship Management

Pullmantur Cruceros has appointed Yordan Yordanov as director of technical ship management in its operations department. He joined the company in 2007.

Based in Madrid and reporting directly to the vice president of ship operations, Benny Weidacher, Yordanov's main responsibilities are planning drydock projects, coordinating and supervising technical services, and maintaining the ships. He also exercises budgetary control over his division.

In his day-to-day tasks, Yordanov works closely with the on-board technical teams as well as with global marine operations.

Yordanov started his professional career in cargo shipping in 2001 where he was until 2007, when he joined the cruise line. Since then, he has held various positions of responsibility in the technical area. His previous post before this new promotion was as chief engineer on-board various ships in the fleet, which he had held since 2010.