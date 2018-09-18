French Riviera Cruise Club Green Award Goes to Celebrity Reflection

The French Riviera Cruise Club (FRCC) gave its Green Award for 2017 to the Celebrity Reflection during a ceremony on Sept. 12 celebrating a double call from two Celebrity ships in Villefranche.

This award was created in 2010 at the initiative of the FRCC and its partners to reward any cruise ship calling in at Alpes-Maritimes ports (Cannes, Antibes, Nice and Villefranche) for its approach to sustainable development.

The award goes to the ship that performs best on the environmental audits conducted by port management teams of CCI Nice Côte d’Azur (relying on quayside monitoring) of all ships calling in at least four times per year in one of the four ports.

The selected analysis criteria include noise, exhaust fumes and smells associated with the ship’s stopover, but also the transport of cruise passengers by tender and by bus, with the emphasis being placed on non-motorised mobility (bicycles, electric bicycles).

"Taking into account quality of life and environmental aspects has always been at the heart of our approach as port managers hosting cruise stopovers," said the FRCC, in a prepared statement. "Our approach is guided by an environmental and global approach to cruise operations, from the ship to the transport of passengers, including the stopover at the port."

This environmental commitment has also driven the FRCC to develop green products for cruise passengers calling in at the ports of our department.

“Green Tours” are on offer at each one of the ports, allowing passengers to discover the region in an environmentally-friendly manner.

Since 2008, the port of Nice-Villefranche Santé is ISO 14001-certified for its environmental management system. This certification relates to all of its operations (including cruises) in the following areas:

Monitoring of water quality in the port (six campaigns conducted throughout the year).

Development and testing of an innovating “environmental monitoring” tool to monitor weather conditions, environmental noise levels and air quality, in partnership with the city of Nice Côte d’Azur (MNCA) and ATMOSUD.

Organising waste removal for all ships calling in at the port. Cruises/Ferries/Cargo ships/Yachts/Leisure boats.

“Zero Discharge” approach with dumping points throughout the waste water network in commercial harbours or with approved waste water pumping service providers.

Soft mobility services provided to port users, with the availability of electric bicycles (with solar charging).