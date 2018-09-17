Ritz-Carlton To Offer ‘Caribbean Shore Collection’

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Compan has announced what it calls the Shore Collection for the Caribbean itineraries on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, offering a first look at the signature shore excursions in five distinct categories which include Iconic Sights; Stirring the Senses; Cultural Connections; Active Explorations; and Epicurean Experiences. For those guests looking to extend their time in destination, the brand is also introducing a selection of Overland Programs.

“While developing the Shore Collection, our goal was to offer guests extraordinary itineraries that provide an intimate look at each destination and its culture, as well as to enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences at hotels and resorts within Marriott International’s luxury portfolio,” said Doug Prothero, CEO, in a prepared statement.

He said that Shore Collection tours will be offered in intimate group sizes and most can be personalized into private experiences.

Highlights include an exclusive tour of Aruba Aloe in Oranjestad, paired with an aloe-based treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa; an overland adventure to Bogotá, and exploring Belize’s coasts and mountains from the skies.

“The Caribbean Shore Collection demonstrates the type of innovative and personalized programming that will make The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection unique,” Prothero added. “Our experiences are about taking people into the destination and bringing a new or different perspective to ‘must-do’ tours in addition to offering our own off-the-beaten path adventures. We aim to stimulate our guests’ cultural curiosity and offer a truly memorable and authentic way to experience a destination.”

The Ritz Carlton yacht-like vessels measure 190-meters and accommodate up to 298 passengers in 149 suites.