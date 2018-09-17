Ponant Launches Winter 2019-2020 Brochure

Ponant has launched its new Winter 2019-2020 brochure featuring 114 cruises and 23 brand new itineraries as the French cruise line expands its fleet and destination offering.

The new destinations on offer include the Yucatán and visits to Mayan sites now listed as World Heritage by Unesco; the treasures of the Red Sea from Egypt to Jordan aboard Le Ponant; and the discovery of the aptly named “Vanilla Islands” or the Bissagos Islands.

For this new season, Le Bougainville and Le Dumont-d’Urville, the latest additions to the fleet will have launched service, bringing the cruise line’s total number of vessels to nine.

With 23 Antarctica departures, Ponant is also putting a spotlight on the region.

There is also a new partnership with National Geographic the creator of high-end travel experiences, to offer brand-new expedition cruises to Antarctica, Oceania, Latin America and the Caribbean, starting in 2019.

Combining unique Ponant itineraries in the most remote parts of the world and the onboard presence of National Geographic Expeditions experts, notably photographers, this program of expedition cruises offers 12 itineraries for the Winter 2019-2020 season, promising a high-quality immersive experience. Learn More.