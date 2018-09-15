Nanaimo Call for Explorer of the Seas

The Explorer of the Seas will return to the Port of Nanaimo Wednesday Sept. 19, according to the port authority. This will be Royal Caribbean’s second of two calls in 2018 to Central Vancouver Island.

The Explorer of the Seas called on the Port of Nanaimo in May 2016, 2017 and 2018 and completes her 2018 visits to Central Vancouver Island this month. She begins this cruise on Sept. 17 in Seattle, cruising at sea until her arrival in Nanaimo on Wednesday, then moving on to Victoria and back to Seattle, completing a five-day “Pacific Coastal Cruise” itinerary on Sept. 21.

Ewan Moir, president and CEO of the Port of Nanaimo commented: “This is the fifth occasion the Explorer of the Seas is calling on the Port of Nanaimo. Along with our many local and regional partners in the Cowichan Valley and the Parksville - Qualicum area, we are very proud to receive her for three consecutive years. We know that many passengers return once they discover Central Vancouver Island.”

Complimentary shuttles transport passengers from the passenger terminal through downtown Nanaimo and the Old City Quarter including Maffeo-Sutton Park where they can engage professionally trained Nanaimo Ambassadors and have access the Saysutshun Experience on Newcastle Island.

Contact with local culture include the downtown area, galleries, eateries, walking tours and cannon Firings at the historic Bastion. Nanaimo Bar samplings are provided by Tourism Nanaimo as passengers return to the ship.