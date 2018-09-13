Jamaica Port Authority

Holland America Partners with Rolling Stone to Launch New Music Venue

Rolling Stone Rock Room is coming to Holland America Line

Holland America Line announced it is introducing the Rolling Stone Rock Room, a new classic rock club developed in partnership with Rolling Stone.

Rolling Stone Rock Room lets cruisers step into an experience as a live band chronicles rock history as they kick out iconic hits by favorite rock stars, the company said.

Rolling Stone Rock Room will debut as part of the innovative Music Walk area on Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam when it joins the fleet in December 2018 and Koningsdam that same month.

“We are so excited to tap Rolling Stone’s incredible expertise to create a new live entertainment venue that will appeal to all our guests,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “Innovative and authentic music experiences are at the heart of all our entertainment offerings and is what distinguishes us in the industry. Classic rock appeals to people across generations because the music is universal, and Rolling Stone Rock Room will bring another incredible live music venue to our ships.”

Rolling Stone Rock Room will feature a live five-piece band playing a collection of hits inspired by the magazine’s top song lists.

“Rolling Stone and Holland America Line are two iconic brands that share the vision of bringing the best in music to cruisers,” said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of Rolling Stone International. “We’re looking forward to this unique brand experience and the first partnership of its kind for us, to bring the Rolling Stone brand to life in the ultimate live rock venue at sea.”

