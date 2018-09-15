Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Silversea Reveals More on Seven-Continent World Cruise

Silver Whisper 6

Silversea has just released new details about its seven-continent world cruise in 2020 that will visit 62 ports.

Silversea’s 2020 world cruise will be the first time guests will be able to step foot on all seven continents on a global voyage, the company said.

 The voyage will incorporate many “soft expedition” features, including a three-day Antarctic experience and a special range of travel experiences in the South Pacific.

Some standout destinations on the itinerary include Pitcairn Island, Pentecost Island, and Champagne Beach in Vanuatu. 

“Our 2020 world cruise will be quite unlike any world cruise that has ever set sail,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s SVP Strategic Development Expeditions and Experiences. “Our guests will enjoy an enhanced, luxurious onboard experience, which will leave them in want of nothing, as well as a seemingly unending range of unforgettable experiences, as they get closer to the authentic beauty of 62 spectacular destinations around the world.”

In addition to this, the Silver Whisper will undergo an extensive refurbishment in December 2018, to ensure guests enjoy Silversea’s trademark level of comfort while aboard, the company said.

The planned refurbishment is due to Silversea’s recent partnership with Royal Caribbean, and now more of the ship’s spaces are being upgraded.

September 14, 2018
