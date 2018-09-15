Cunard Announces 2020 Deployment

Cunard has just announced its expanded voyage program for the remainder of 2020, including new voyages to the Norwegian Fjords, Japan and Australia.

In addition to its classic voyages, such as its signature Transatlantic Crossing between New York and London, Cunard will now add new itineraries in Western Europe and Southeast Asia.

Now the Cunard fleet will travel over 169,000 nautical miles with calls at 110 destinations in 34 different countries, the company said.

Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America, said: “2020 represents the most extensive deployment of Cunard ships ever. In addition to visiting incredible destinations such as Norway, Japan, and Asia, we are excited to offer guests longer time in port to enjoy these iconic destinations. Nearly 90% of all port calls on voyages in Summer 2020 are in port 10 hours or longer.”

The Queen Mary 2 will continue to offer regularly-scheduled service between New York and London. Voyage itineraries range from seven to 21 nights and include port calls in Canada, Iceland, Scotland, and France The. Queen Mary 2 will also sail two Norwegian Fjords voyages ranging from seven to 25 nights and five Western European voyages for three to five nights.

Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth will continue with the new voyage types first introduced in 2019 and roam among exotic destinations in fall 2020. Starting in September, Queen Elizabeth will embark on three roundtrip voyages from Tokyo as well as Grand Voyages that cover the North Pacific, East Asia and Australia.

Finally, Cunard’s Queen Victoria will return to Southampton in early spring after circumnavigating South America. She will continue to sail Northern Europe itineraries in addition to seven shorter Western Europe voyages ranging from two to seven nights.