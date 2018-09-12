Port Canaveral Boat Ramp Parking Takes On New Shape for Cruise Terminal Construction

Port Canaveral announced it is reconfiguring its public boat trailer parking near the Freddie Patrick Park Boat Ramp to accommodate construction of the state-of-the art Cruise Terminal 3 for Carnival Cruise Line's new 180,000-ton LNG-fueled vessel, which debuts in 2020.

Access to the public boat ramps remains unchanged, as well as the trailer washdown facilities, the port said.

The boat ramp will remain open during all phases of construction with no reduction in boat-trailer parking spaces.

“It is important to the Port to balance safety while ensuring minimal disruption and preserving the public’s access to our boat ramps,” Port CEO Capt. John Murray stated. “We urge all boaters to park their trailers and vehicles in designated spaces so boaters and visitors to the park will have safe access to all facilities.”

The reshaped parking during construction will ensure that recreational boaters and fishermen have access to the Port’s boat ramp and adequate parking spots for vehicles, boats and trailers. Original parking areas will be restored once construction of Cruise Terminal 3 is complete.

The existing paved overflow parking lot located between Christopher Columbus Drive and George King Boulevard will be reconfigured and marked with new boat trailer parking spaces. Crews with Frank-Lin Excavating of Melbourne, FL are removing trees and grass islands from the lot and will install asphalt millings in the islands. Once the work is complete, they will paint new stripes at the reshaped parking site and an additional overflow parking location north of Jetty Park Road.

The work is part of the biggest project in the port’s history: construction of a new, $150 million Cruise Terminal 3 to accommodate Carnival’s as-yet-unbuilt and unnamed 180,000-ton cruise ship. The two-story, 185,000-square-foot terminal and adjacent parking is scheduled to be completed for the cruise ship’s expected arrival in 2020.