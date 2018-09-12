San Diego’s 2018-2019 Cruise Season to Begin September 14

The 2018-2019 cruise season kicks off Friday at the Port of San Diego, with the most traffic expected in seven years.

According to a statement, San Diego expects 92 cruise calls versus 84 from last season.

Additionally, passenger counts will increase by 15 percent over last year, with 295,000 people anticipated to cruise from San Diego, up from 256,000 the previous season, the port said.

Voyages range from two-day to 14-day cruises along the Mexican Riviera to a 35-day cruise to South America. San Diego’s primary cruise lines include Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line, with regular voyages onboard the Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Disney Wonder.

“The Port of San Diego offers a unique opportunity to enjoy both an amazing destination on land and an incredible cruise adventure on the water,” said Rafael Castellanos, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “Our cruise terminals are ideally situated on picturesque San Diego Bay, right in the heart of the city, with many unique attractions to discover.”

San Diego is California’s third busiest cruise port, following Long Beach and Los Angeles.

New cruise business for San Diego this season includes calls from the Viking Star and the Norwegian Pearl.

Next season, San Diego will welcome new business from the Carnival Miracle.