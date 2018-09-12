Halton

San Diego’s 2018-2019 Cruise Season to Begin September 14

Celebrity Infinity

The 2018-2019 cruise season kicks off Friday at the Port of San Diego, with the most traffic expected in seven years.

According to a statement, San Diego expects 92 cruise calls versus 84 from last season. 

Additionally, passenger counts will increase by 15 percent over last year, with 295,000 people anticipated to cruise from San Diego, up from 256,000 the previous season, the port said. 

Voyages range from two-day to 14-day cruises along the Mexican Riviera to a 35-day cruise to South America. San Diego’s primary cruise lines include Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line, with regular voyages onboard the Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Disney Wonder.

“The Port of San Diego offers a unique opportunity to enjoy both an amazing destination on land and an incredible cruise adventure on the water,” said Rafael Castellanos, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “Our cruise terminals are ideally situated on picturesque San Diego Bay, right in the heart of the city, with many unique attractions to discover.”

San Diego is California’s third busiest cruise port, following Long Beach and Los Angeles.  

New cruise business for San Diego this season includes calls from the Viking Star and the Norwegian Pearl. 

Next season, San Diego will welcome new business from the Carnival Miracle.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 262,870 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
MHA
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report