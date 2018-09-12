Global Ports Inks 20 Year Deal for Zadar Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding (GPH). announced that it has signed a 20-year concession agreement to operate the Gazenica cruise port in Zadar.

This agreement follows the announcement made by GPH in March that the Port Authority of Zadar had issued an award decision to grant a concession to GPH subject to entering a final concession agreement.

GPH is the world's largest cruise port operator, and also recently announced a deal in Havana. Cuba.

Starting in the fourth quarter 2018, GPH said it will use its "global expertise and operating model to manage all of the cruise port operations at Gazenica port over the life of the concession."

The concession includes cruise ship passenger port and terminal services, an international ferry terminal, Ro-Ro services, vehicles and passenger services. It also contains a commercial area of 2,400sqm, with leasable retail and office space.

The cruise port infrastructure includes a maximum draft of 13m and 1170m of total pier length to accommodate big ships.

In 2017, Zadar welcomed 137,000 cruise passengers, with scheduled calls for 2018 suggesting that this will grow to close to 150,000 passengers this year.

Global Ports Holding, CEO Emre Sayin said: "We are delighted to have signed the concession agreement for Zadar Gazenica cruise port and very much look forward to working with our local partners to position Zadar as an important cruise port in the Adriatic, driving an increase in passenger volumes to the port as well as developing the cruise port and wider visitor experience in Zadar to the benefit of cruise passengers, the port authority and the local community."