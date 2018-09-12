Dream Cruises to Sail from Sydney and Auckland

As revealed yesterday, the SuperStar Virgo will move to Dream Cruises, becoming the Explorer Dream.

“Dream Cruises will be extending its brand recognition to 300 million Chinese in Shanghai and Tianjin/Beijing next summer as well as offering cruises in Australia and New Zealand to its Asian-sourced passengers during winter 2019 – the first time Dream Cruises will be sailing outside Asia,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Executive Chairman of Genting Hong Kong. “Explorer Dream will offer another option for our Asia based guests to expand their travel horizons with new rail/cruise and fly/cruise opportunities to see the world.”

The Explorer Dream will strengthen the Dream Cruises’ brand in North China with homeports in Shanghai and Tianjin during Spring/Summer 2019 with a selection of voyages of various durations from Shanghai or Tianjin to Japan, Russia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, the company said.

Taking the first step to evolve Dream Cruises into “Asia’s Global Cruise Line” by sailing outside Asian waters, in Autumn/Winter of 2019, Explorer Dream will homeport in Sydney and Auckland where she will embark on 21 seven-night weekly itineraries.

“Queensland and the Barrier Reef Cruises” , 6 one-week cruises starting 27 October 2019, calling at: Mooloolaba/Sunshine Coast: Famous for its perfect climate, beautiful golden beaches and crystal clear waters Brisbane: The capital of Queensland and north of the world-famous Gold Coast, and Newcastle: Gateway to the Hunter Valley wine region Gladstone: A quaint little village for those who love heritage, history and funky finds

“ Tasmania Island and Melbourne Cruises” , 8 one-week cruises starting 9 February 2020, calling at: Port Arthur: A World Heritage city with the first settlements in Australia, Hobart: Capital of the State of Tasmania and one of the most charming cities in the world Burnie: Gateway port to North Tasmania, famous for its lavender fields and wine country, and Melbourne: Capital of the State of Victoria and consistently voted as one of the world’s most liveable cities. Phillip Island: Famed for its penguin population, the island is also popular for surfers and motoring enthusiasts. Eden: On the sparkling Sapphire Coast, Eden is one of the best whale-watching spots in Australia

“North and South New Zealand Cruises”, 7 one-week cruises starting 15 December 2019, calling at: Wellington: Capital of New Zealand and famous as the background of the “Lord of the Ring” and “Hobbit Trilogy” films Milford Sound/ Doubtful Sound: Fiordland is one of the southern hemisphere’s great wilderness regions and has achieved World Heritage Status for its stunning natural features Dunedin: Designated as a UNESCO City of Literature and the center of learning in New Zealand with the largest university in the country Napier: Beautifully preserved 1930s architecture is Napier's special point of difference Bay of Islands: A group of 144 islands, famous for its stunning beauty and history, featuring an abundance of wildlife including penguins, dolphins, marlins, whales, gannets and more. Akaroa: Famous as the only French settlement in New Zealand. Picton: The heart of the Marlborough Sounds, this picturesque port town is home to great cafés, restaurants and galleries Gisborne: the unofficial ‘Chardonnay Capital of New Zealand’





“We will be accelerating this vision to develop Dream Cruises into Asia’s Global Cruise Line by utilizing one of Asia’s favourite ships, SuperStar Virgo, and converting her into a brand new sibling alongside Genting Dream and World Dream,” added Tan Sri Lim. “With her strong heritage in the Asian cruise landscape and history in the region along with her world-renowned German engineering, SuperStar Virgo’s transformation into Explorer Dream will combine the best-in-class design and construction of her sister ships with acclaimed service that is Asian at heart and international in spirit.”