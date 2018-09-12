Princess Cruises' Academy Program Attracts 650 New Agents

Princess Cruises has attracted 650 new agents to its Academy program during a month long registration drive, which saw an 11% increase in registrations from last year’s registration drive, according to a statement.

The recent campaign offered any World’s Leading Cruise Lines’ registered agent from Australia or New Zealand, who registered with Princess Academy, an opportunity to win the major prize of a 13-night Spring Flowers & Golden Week Princess Cruise for two, roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama) Japan on Diamond Princess, sailing in a Balcony stateroom, plus AUD $3,600 EZair or one of 10 AUD $100 Visa gift cards as the runner-up prize.

Pictured with Princess Cruises Business Development Manager NZ Peter Tuki (right) is the major prize winner Kirsty Marquis from House of Travel Merivale in NZ. She is looking forward to her cruise, which departs on April 19 2019.