Jamaica Port Authority

Scenes from Triple Call in Le Havre

Costa Mediterranea

Le Havre saw three Carnival Corporation cruise ships dock on Tuesday, Sept. 11 as the Costa Favolosa, Costa Mediterranea and the AIDAperla were in port

The three ships translate into some 8,800 passengers and 2,800 crewmembers combined.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/19596-scenes-from-triple-call-in-le-havre.html#sigProIddb295a2f24

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Forbo
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide