Scenes from Triple Call in Le Havre

Le Havre saw three Carnival Corporation cruise ships dock on Tuesday, Sept. 11 as the Costa Favolosa, Costa Mediterranea and the AIDAperla were in port
The three ships translate into some 8,800 passengers and 2,800 crewmembers combined.
