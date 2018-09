Le Havre is hosting three Carnival Corporation cruise ships today: the Costa Favolosa, Costa Mediterranea (100 embarking passengers) and AIDAperla on her weekly call.

The three ships translate into some 8,800 passengers and 2,800 crewmembers going ashore and possibly traveling to Normandy or Paris.

Le Havre has scheduled 11 more calls to come for the rest of the month with another triple call the Sept. 25 with Pacific Princess, MSC Magnifica (embarking and disembarking) and AIDAperla.