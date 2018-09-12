MARSIC300 From SICK Receives Seventh Type Approval

SICK has announced that it has received type approval from Lloyd’s Register of Shipping for its MARSIC300 ship emissions measuring device.

A total of seven classification societies have now issued type approval for the MARSIC300.

According to SICK, the MARSIC300 is maintenance-free. It was developed specifically for measuring maritime emissions of both SO x and CO 2 upstream and downstream of scrubbers, and NO x upstream and downstream of SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems.

Thanks to its certified calibration filter, the MARSIC300 does not need calibration gas and can be relied upon for high availability, SICK stated. Type approval from seven major classification societies, which together represent more than 90 percent of the world's shipping fleet, makes the MARSIC300 the most approved emissions measuring device on the market.

SICK is a producer of sensors and sensor solutions for industrial applications.

Photo: From left: Jörn Brügmann (Line Manager Engineering, Hamburg Technical Support Office); Thomas Aschert (North Europe Area Manager Marine & Offshore); Thomas Milow (Specialist Electrotechnical Systems , Hamburg Technical Support Office); Hinrich Brumm (Strategic Industry Manager Combustion Engines and Maritime at SICK), Christian Lohner (Product Manager MARSIC at SICK)