Photos of Fred. Olsen's classic Black Watch.

The ship was built by Wartsila in Finland and launched as the Royal Viking Star in 1972. She joined the Fred. Olsen fleet in 1996. The vessel has capacity for 820 guests.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/19587-photos-fred-olsen-black-watch-2.html#sigProIdf61ad47f86 View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira