PortMiami Director and CEO Juan Kuryla Elected Chairman of the Florida Ports Council

At the Florida Ports Council Annual Board Meeting last week in St. Petersburg, PortMiami Director and CEO Juan Kuryla was elected chairman, according to a statement.

Kuryla replaces Port Everglades Chief Executive/Port Director Steve Cernak. Port of Palm Beach Executive Director Manuel Almira was elected as vice chairman and Port Panama City Executive Director Wayne Stubbs was elected secretary/treasurer. All positions serve one-year terms.

The Florida Ports Council is the professional association of Florida’s 14 public seaports, providing advocacy, leadership and research on seaport-related issues at the state and federal level.

“Juan Kuryla has been an integral member of the Florida Ports Council as vice chairman. His extensive experience in the maritime industry is a valuable asset to our organization,” said Doug Wheeler, president and CEO of the Florida Ports Council. “We look forward to working with Juan to continue our leadership role in positioning Florida as a global hub for trade.”

Kuryla is committed to the success and advancement of the nation’s seaports. He has held numerous leadership positions at PortMiami over the past 20 years, most recently serving as Port Director and CEO since 2014.

“Florida has 14 dynamic seaports that specialize in diverse business sectors from cargo to cruise. These ports, with their access to the third largest population in the U.S., serve as vital economic engines creating thousands of new jobs over the past five years,” Kuryla said. “I am honored to have been chosen by my colleagues to lead the Florida Ports Council and I look forward to continuing the work of my predecessors in growing jobs and commerce for the great state of Florida."