Coral Expeditions Unveils New Sailings

Coral Expeditions announced it is deepening its coverage of the largely unexplored territories of Papua New Guinea and West Papua with five expedition adventures in 2019 aboard its new expedition ship the Coral Adventurer.

“New Guinea is one of the most alluring and untouched parts of the world,” stated Coral Expeditions’ Commercial Director Jeff Gillies, “and its geography allows us to offer cruises departing from, or returning to, Australia. Coral Expeditions are long-standing fans of the region.”

Included in the program are several small group experiences, such as a private Bandanese dinner under Mount Api, swimming with the gentle whalesharks in Cenderawasih Bay, and a private curated art exhibition starring the local craftsmen in Madang. One cruise fare includes all shore excursions and experiences.

The inaugural Customs and Craftsmen of PNG art themed expedition is joined by guest lecturer and anthropologist, Arthur Beau Palmer. Having conducted field work in Papua New Guinea and the Indonesian islands since 1960, Palmer will share his expertise and knowledge with guests as an anthropologist, ethnologist and art collector.

The Pioneers and Frontiers of PNG itinerary is one of four specially designed itineraries co-curated with Australian Geographic. The 12-night expedition explores the remote coastline of Papua New Guinea from Madang to Cairns via Sanananda and the Sepik River.

These two new adventures run alongside popular itineraries; two departures for New Guinea Circle (a near circumnavigation of New Guinea, exploring some of its most exotic and untouched regions) and one departure for Papua New Guinea (an immersion in the wild and rugged scenery of Papua New Guinea).