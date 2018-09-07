Port Canaveral Awarded Funding for Security Upgrades

The Canaveral Port Authority has been awarded a total of $1.49 million in federal and state grants for Port security operations and cybersecurity systems, according to a press release.

The Port received a $1 million Port Security Grant Program (PSGP) award for Fiscal Year 2018 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and a $149,000 grant for Fiscal Year 2019 from the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development (FSTED) program.

“Security is a top priority at Port Canaveral, and these grants help support our mission to ensure the safety and security of our Port,” said Captain John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral. “The funds will allow us to employ new resources coupled with the latest technologies to enhance our security measures.”

Port Canaveral was one of 35 U.S. ports that received grants through FEMA’s $100 million PSGP program, which awards grants on a competitive basis each year to support the building, sustainment and delivery of core capabilities of Ports, facility operators, and state and local government agencies.

The Port Security Grant Program (PSGP) is authorized by Congress to support maritime transportation infrastructure security. The $1 million grant is made available by DHS and administered by FEMA to strengthen infrastructure and support efforts to achieve the National Preparedness Goal established by FEMA. Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Port Security Grants have helped the nation’s seaports enhance measures to increase security and protect vital transportation hubs and maritime borders.

The Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development (FSTED) grant will be used to upgrade and enhance security detection equipment at the Port.