Celebrating 25 years in the Asian cruise industry, Genting Hong Kong announced today it has launched a naming contest for the first of two Global-class ships for Dream Cruises.

With a keel laying set for next week, Dream Cruises will now take submissions on the name of the ship (in English or Mandarin) online.

The grand prize: not one but 25 complimentary cruises on Genting's advanced 5,000-guest ship, which is under construction at MV Werften.

The first of the two ships will be delivered in late 2020, while a second ship follows a year later. Designed for Asian guests, the ships will be built to be deployed globally.