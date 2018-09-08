Cruise Industry News European Report

Genting and Dream Cruises Launch Naming Contest for First Global Class Ship

Genting's 25th Anniversary

Celebrating 25 years in the Asian cruise industry, Genting Hong Kong announced today it has launched a naming contest for the first of two Global-class ships for Dream Cruises.

With a keel laying set for next week, Dream Cruises will now take submissions on the name of the ship (in English or Mandarin) online.

The grand prize: not one but 25 complimentary cruises on Genting's advanced 5,000-guest ship, which is under construction at MV Werften. 

The first of the two ships will be delivered in late 2020, while a second ship follows a year later. Designed for Asian guests, the ships will be built to be deployed globally. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola