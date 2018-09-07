Ponant Icebreaker to Carry Name Le Commandant Charcot

Ponant has revealed the name of its newest polar exploration vessel: Le Commandant Charcot, according to a statement.

The hybrid electric icebreaker, the first of its kind, has been named in honor of Captain Jean-Baptiste Charcot, who was known as “the gentleman of the Poles.” Le Commandant Charcot is scheduled to launch in 2021.

Captain Charcot had a true passion for sailing and was an emblematic figure of French polar expeditions, Ponant said.

Itineraries on Le Commandant Charcot will offer passengers a chance to discover the Geographic North Pole (latitude 90 degrees North) and parts of Antarctica, such as the Ross Sea, Charcot Island and Peter Island, that were inaccessible prior to the arrival of the ship.

Powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Le Commandant Charcot will be fitted with the latest environmental protection technology. Advanced “Cleanship” equipment exceeding the requirements imposed by current environmental regulations will result in the reduction of SO2, NOₓ, CO2 and particle emissions. Much of this reduction is due to the use of LNG, and there will be zero emissions when operated in hybrid electric mode.

The ship employs an energy optimization employing the latest-generation of electric batteries that make it possible to stop the engines for two to three hours. In addition, there is an advanced waste-water treatment system.

Pre-bookings on Le Commandant Charcot at early bird prices can be made starting September 6, 2018. Full-fare bookings will begin on April 4, 2019.