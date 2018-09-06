Paul Gauguin Cruises Debuts 2019 Brochure

Paul Gauguin Cruises announced the debut its 2019 Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji & the South Pacific brochure.

The colorful 74-page brochure is designed with a travel magazine approach, the company said, featuring extensive destination content and stunning imagery that celebrate Polynesian culture and provide abundant details about Paul Gauguin Cruises and the 2019 voyages offered.

The brochure can be viewed online and showcases various cruises, day-by-day itineraries, island distinctions, maps, and fares.

The Gauguin experience, dining venues, private beach retreats, entertainment options, special occasions, activities, local culture, special guests, shore excursions, SCUBA diving and watersports options, pre- and post-cruise hotel programs, deck plans, and sailing schedule are also highlighted.

The brochure also contains a Tahitian vanilla recipe, an interview with a member of The Gauguin’s SCUBA diving staff, recommended Polynesian beach reads and music, a Tahiti Iti spotlight, and an article on legendary Polynesia and the storied mythology that makes the culture unique.

Day-by-day 2019 itineraries include the tropical wonderland of Fiji on two voyages that also feature Tonga, the Cook Islands, and the Society Islands. The 13-night voyage departs Papeete, Tahiti, on September 7, 2019, and visits: Moorea, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; At Sea; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; At Sea (2 days); Vava’u, Tonga; At Sea; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji. The 12-night reverse itinerary departs September 21, 2019, and calls at the same ports except Beqa Island, Fiji.

The Gauguin’s 2019 sailing schedule also features its signature voyages, which showcase a host of exquisite islands with white-sand beaches, aqua lagoons, mist-laden mountains, and warm Polynesian culture. Itineraries include: 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands; 7-night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti; 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus; 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands; and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.