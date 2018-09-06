Sofidel Launches Papernet Products for Cruise Industry

Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, has introduced a line of Papernet paper products that support ship plumbing systems aimed at the cruise industry.

The company cited a 2018 Harris Poll, 45 percent of Americans say that a clogged toilet on a cruise ship would negatively impact their perception of the business.

“To help cruise lines reduce customer complaints, costly repairs and negative publicity related to their restrooms, we’ve designed a lineup of products that meet the specific needs of ships of all sizes,” said Fabio Vitali, Vice President AFH Marketing & Sales for Sofidel America. “It’s essential for managers to invest in restroom paper products that help save space, prevent clogs, odors and restroom closures and are sturdy and soft enough to live up to guest expectations.”

The range includes Blue Tech toilet paper, which uses Biologic Active Tissue Paper (BATP) technology to produce enzymes that eat away buildup in pipes. In about four weeks, the product reduces the risk of clogs, and studies demonstrate that Bio Tech can provide total savings of up to 40 percent compared to standard toilet paper combined with the expense of plumbing emergencies, the company said.

Also included is Sofidel's Double Layer Tech toilet paper, which are designed for businesses with a high influx of people and limited storage space. The Double Layer Tech offers double the resistance at half the cost of traditional toilet paper, the company said. Customers can expect tangible savings, as the roll needs to be changed less frequently.

In addition are Dissolve Tech hand towels, which dissolve in about three minutes if they are accidentally flushed down the toilet, further reducing the risk of clogs. The towels feature strong resistance and high water absorbency capacity during hand drying.