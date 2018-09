It was a picture-perfect day for the MSC Meraviglia as she made her inaugural call in Oslo, Norway on September 4.

Oslo Cruise Partners was invited onboard for a traditional paque exchange with Captain Raffaele Pontecorvo and Hotel General Manager Orazio Caci.

The ship next returns on Sept. 14, with a call coinciding with the Oslo Marathon.

Some 101 ships are scheduled to call in Oslo this year, matching last year’s number, which was well up from 81 in 2016.