Fred. Olsen Brings Balmoral North in 2019

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is promoting its sailings from the north of the UK in its new Balmoral from the North brochure, showcasing a variety of cruises from Newcastle and Rosyth (Edinburgh) next year.

The brochure profiles 20 of Fred. Olsen’s cruise itineraries from Newcastle and Edinburgh in 2019.

Fred. Olsen will be returning Balmoral to Edinburgh (Rosyth) in 2019, for its second cruise season from the convenient Scottish port.

Next year, Balmoral will be offering a total of eight cruises from Edinburgh (Rosyth), between June and August, including a seven-night Norwegian Fjords departure, a 14-night Baltic Capitals discovery, and a nine-night European Rivers & Canals experience.

This follows on from the debut season for Balmoral from Rosyth in 2018, from May to July, with a record nine sailings – an increase on the eight departures onboard Black Watch from the port in 2017, the company said.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“In order to accommodate Balmoral, the Port of Rosyth consulted with us and made significant investments in the port area and facilities. The introduction of a sheltered marquee and car parking close to the Cruise Terminal, along with enhanced passenger flows, has led to a marked upturn in guest satisfaction and a greatly-improved guest experience.

“We look forward to another successful cruise season from the scenic Port of Rosyth in 2019, when we will once again be welcoming Scottish guests aboard Balmoral, both old and new.”

Guests have awarded facilities at the Port of Rosyth a 12% improvement rating year-on-year, and disembarkation has seen a year-on-year increase in satisfaction of 17%. Check-in and embarkation have also achieved an average of 90% guest satisfaction, the company said.

Fred. Olsen will also be operating Balmoral from the Port of Tyne from April to October 2019, on a cruise season split with Rosyth. The ex-Newcastle cruise season starts with an eight-night German Waterways sailing in April 2019, with other notable itineraries including a 14-night Capital Cities of the Baltic departure – utilising the port's northern location closer to Scandinavia and the Baltic – and an 11-night France, Spain and Portugal getaway.