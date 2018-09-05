Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

De Nardo Joins MSC in Port Development Role

Elisabetta De Nardo

Elisabetta De Nardo has been named as vice president, port development, MSC Cruises.

In this position, she reports to Gianluca Suprani, the company’s senior vice president, global port development and shore side activities.

Based out of MSC Cruises’ global headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, De Nardo will focus on supporting the establishment and development of strategic partnerships with cruise ports around the world, MSC said in a statement,

De Nardo is a seasoned cruise industry executive, having first joined the industry in 2007 and worked for Costa Crociere and Silversea Cruises. With a background on Shipping & Maritime Economics, she previously worked in the cargo shipping business.

Suprani said: “I am delighted to welcome Elisabetta to our growing team. With already fifteen cruise ships in our fleet and another ten due to join in the next eight years, we are increasingly expanding our operations around the world, covering more regions, ports and destinations. I am confident that Elisabetta will help us establish new strategic partnerships with international ports and manage existing ones.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship index
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide