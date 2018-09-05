De Nardo Joins MSC in Port Development Role

Elisabetta De Nardo has been named as vice president, port development, MSC Cruises.

In this position, she reports to Gianluca Suprani, the company’s senior vice president, global port development and shore side activities.

Based out of MSC Cruises’ global headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, De Nardo will focus on supporting the establishment and development of strategic partnerships with cruise ports around the world, MSC said in a statement,

De Nardo is a seasoned cruise industry executive, having first joined the industry in 2007 and worked for Costa Crociere and Silversea Cruises. With a background on Shipping & Maritime Economics, she previously worked in the cargo shipping business.

Suprani said: “I am delighted to welcome Elisabetta to our growing team. With already fifteen cruise ships in our fleet and another ten due to join in the next eight years, we are increasingly expanding our operations around the world, covering more regions, ports and destinations. I am confident that Elisabetta will help us establish new strategic partnerships with international ports and manage existing ones.”