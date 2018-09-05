MAN Reports Record Cruise Ship Engine Orderbook

MAN Energy Solutions announced it is experiencing what it called a record order-intake within its cruise business.

The company reported that, in the first eight months of 2018, it has won orders to supply seven new cruise ships with engines plus exhaust-gas-treatment systems – with a cumulative value close to a three-digit million EUR amount.

The orders total almost 300 MW of installed power for cruise ships ranging in size from 50,000 to approximately 140,000 gross tons, and running on fuel types from HFO to LNG.

Delivery is scheduled from end-2019 to 2022.

Sokrates Tolgos – Head of Cruise Sales & Tendering, MAN Energy Solutions – said: “These orders demonstrate in a nutshell MAN’s capability to provide state-of-the-art, efficient engine technology along with emission-reducing solution packages regardless of the fuel type preferred by the customer.”

The engine technology and emission-reduction concepts ordered cover a wide range of MAN’s solution portfolio for the marine business: from type 32/44CR engines with fully electronic common-rail injection systems capable of operating on HFO, to dual-fuel type 51/60DF engines that enable the use of both LNG and oil-based fuels. The orders also include MAN’s propietary NO x -reducing SCR system as well as closed-loop-type wet scrubbers sourced from MAN partners.

Lex Nijsen, Head of Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions, said: "The growth in order intake is very gratifying as system technologies that help our customers to increase the efficiency of their plants and reduce emissions play a central role in our business. We plan to continue this growth by making increasing use of our capabilities as an integrated system supplier, which we have built up over the past few years."