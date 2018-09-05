Princess Counts Down to Royal Princess West Coast Debut

In 200 days, Princess Cruises will welcome Royal Princess to Los Angeles, where she will sail to the Mexican Riviera on March 23, 2019.

“The anticipation of the arrival of Royal Princess is growing as we officially announce the 200-day countdown that will welcome one of our newest, most elegant ships in our global fleet to the U.S. west coast and long-term home at the Port of Los Angeles,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Now guests have the opportunity to experience this exquisite floating resort, our world-class service and best-in-class dining to sought-after destinations like the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, Hawaii and Alaska.”

Before Royal Princess makes her West Coast debut, the ship will undergo a “wet dock” renovation and receive several new features, including new equipment in the Lotus Spa and fitness center as well as the arrival of the cruise line’s recognized “Princess Luxury Bed."

The Royal Princess will sail on a series of cruises from Los Angeles (San Pedro) to the Mexican Riviera with port calls in Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, giving cruisers the chance to experience the local vibrant culture and flavors. Inaugural spring 2019 voyages include:

March 23, 2019

March 30, 2019

April 6, 2019

April 13, 2019

April 20, 2019

April 27, 2019

From Los Angeles, Royal Princess will sail up the Pacific Coast on a seven-day Coastal voyage departing May 4, 2019 to Vancouver to begin her maiden voyages to bucket-list destination Alaska.

The Alaska season begins on May 11, 2019 and Royal Princess will offer 18 “Voyage of the Glaciers,” seven-day cruises, sailing between Vancouver and Anchorage (Whittier) with port stops in Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau with scenic cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, plus an additional glacier viewing experience at either Hubbard Glacier or College Fjord.