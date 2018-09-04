Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Wartsila Launches New Radar

Nacos Platinum solid state S-Band radar system

Wärtsilä announced it has launched its new Nacos Platinum solid state S-Band radar system.

This next generation marine radar offering promotes safety via optimised target detection, regardless of the prevailing environmental conditions, the company said.

Furthermore, the compact design enhances system reliability, while the elimination of a magnetron creates a significant reduction in maintenance costs compared to conventional radar systems.

“Wärtsilä’s smart marine vision is to utilise the latest technologies, together with high levels of digitalisation and connectivity, to ensure even greater efficiencies and added safety. We see this as being essential to ensure sustainable profitability for our customers’ operations. The new solid state S-Band radar system is entirely in line with this thinking,” said Eberhard Maass, Product Manager, Navigation Systems, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

The first units are scheduled for delivery in mid-2019.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

September 03, 2018
MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report