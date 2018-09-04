Wartsila Launches New Radar

Wärtsilä announced it has launched its new Nacos Platinum solid state S-Band radar system.

This next generation marine radar offering promotes safety via optimised target detection, regardless of the prevailing environmental conditions, the company said.

Furthermore, the compact design enhances system reliability, while the elimination of a magnetron creates a significant reduction in maintenance costs compared to conventional radar systems.

“Wärtsilä’s smart marine vision is to utilise the latest technologies, together with high levels of digitalisation and connectivity, to ensure even greater efficiencies and added safety. We see this as being essential to ensure sustainable profitability for our customers’ operations. The new solid state S-Band radar system is entirely in line with this thinking,” said Eberhard Maass, Product Manager, Navigation Systems, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

The first units are scheduled for delivery in mid-2019.